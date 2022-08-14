Previous
a sleepy tangle by koalagardens
Photo 2681

a sleepy tangle

they never fail to bring a smile - Emma and Shine
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Desi
Aaawww. So precious. Yes they do bring a smile for sure
August 15th, 2022  
