Fitting right on in by koalagardens
Fitting right on in

Every though Bullet is surrounded by green tones, somehow he just blends into his habitat
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Joanne Diochon ace
He is at one with his tree. LOL and he looks more lively here than in the last few photos. Got to love that nose.
August 16th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
He looks great, blended with his tree!
August 16th, 2022  
tony gig
Beautiful face and shot...
August 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cosy there sitting in such a narrow twig !
August 16th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
He’s finally wide awake and looking right at you.
August 16th, 2022  
