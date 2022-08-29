RIP Bullet - best koala ever

I am deeply saddened to let you all know that we lost our beloved BULLET this week. He had left the property, adventuring while Hugo was in hospital. When he returned he had suffered serious injuries and a fall from a great height, most likely having encountered a big male out there. I was able to catch him and we battled to save him in the ICU for 4 days, but his injuries were too severe.

This koala has been a huge presence in our lives since 2017, and his antics captured forever on video will be a living legacy for why we need so much habitat, so these amazing creatures can have the space to live as wild animals.

Our amazing Bullet - the koala with so many fitting nicknames - Nugget, Thunderballs, Balls of Steel, Professor Bullet, and Yoda lookalike - we salute you as you leap and jump through those forests in the sky. See you at the bridge buddy. RIP