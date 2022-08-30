Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2697
Meet Hudson
This new fella has been on and off the property a half dozen or so times and looks exactly like Hugo, except the nose pattern ... Hudson won the vote and suits him for sure
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
5
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4481
photos
251
followers
244
following
738% complete
View this month »
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
Latest from all albums
2693
1616
2694
1617
2695
1618
2696
2697
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
31st August 2022 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
hudson
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Great looking fella, love how you framed his face. Let's hope that he lingers longer.
August 31st, 2022
Babs
ace
There seems to be a lot of movement in the koala world at the moment
August 31st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@onewing
yes, this is the dispersion time and start of the breeding season. sadly that means it is trauma season too.
August 31st, 2022
Wylie
ace
Aw, so sleepy. A handsome fellow.
August 31st, 2022
Christina
Looking a lot like yoda here!
August 31st, 2022
