Meet Hudson by koalagardens
Meet Hudson

This new fella has been on and off the property a half dozen or so times and looks exactly like Hugo, except the nose pattern ... Hudson won the vote and suits him for sure
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Great looking fella, love how you framed his face. Let's hope that he lingers longer.
August 31st, 2022  
Babs ace
There seems to be a lot of movement in the koala world at the moment
August 31st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@onewing yes, this is the dispersion time and start of the breeding season. sadly that means it is trauma season too.
August 31st, 2022  
Wylie ace
Aw, so sleepy. A handsome fellow.
August 31st, 2022  
Christina
Looking a lot like yoda here!
August 31st, 2022  
