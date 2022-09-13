Sign up
Photo 2711
no, I want that one mum!
Koalas sleep up to 22 hours a day. When they are awake they are enormous fun to watch!
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th September 2022 12:27pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
pearl
,
koala
,
joey
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-134
Christina
ace
Poor mum - always the leftovers!
September 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! the determined look on that little face !! fav
September 15th, 2022
