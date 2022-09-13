Previous
no, I want that one mum! by koalagardens
no, I want that one mum!

Koalas sleep up to 22 hours a day. When they are awake they are enormous fun to watch!
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christina ace
Poor mum - always the leftovers!
September 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! the determined look on that little face !! fav
September 15th, 2022  
