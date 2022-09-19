Previous
side view when you've seen it all by koalagardens
side view when you've seen it all

You can see that I'm photographing from a completely different angle and neither Pearl nor Hope have moved at all. Talk about falling asleep at the bar.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
