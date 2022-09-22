Sign up
Photo 2720
Orion
Lovely to see him back in the trees outside the kitchen window a couple of days this week. He's really a looker!
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd September 2022 8:09am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
orion
,
theme-animals
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He is certainly a looker - you have had so many newcomers this Spring - it is so hard to keep up with all the new faces! or should I say new nose patterns!
September 24th, 2022
