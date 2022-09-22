Previous
Orion by koalagardens
Photo 2720

Orion

Lovely to see him back in the trees outside the kitchen window a couple of days this week. He's really a looker!
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
He is certainly a looker - you have had so many newcomers this Spring - it is so hard to keep up with all the new faces! or should I say new nose patterns!
September 24th, 2022  
