Natural cradle by koalagardens
Photo 2725

Natural cradle

I can hear her softly singing: 'rockabye baby, in the treetops ...'
but koalas don't sing the bad bits of that song, they have their own lyrics 🎶🐨🤭
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
Love those little feet! So cute.
September 28th, 2022  
Kate ace
Look Ma, no hands!
September 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw so cute, and such strength in those arms! fav
September 28th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
It must be wonderful to be in the treetops and rock to sleep.Lovely capture.
September 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wonderful.
September 28th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Sweet shot.
September 28th, 2022  
