still waiting for a name by koalagardens
Photo 2729

still waiting for a name

I must get onto the poll so this gorgeous lad can have a name
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
A nice shot what’s his to be , how about sleepy .
October 2nd, 2022  
Lyndie
Charles, after the new King.
October 2nd, 2022  
He looks very royal and regal up there, lovely shot of this handsome fella.
October 2nd, 2022  
