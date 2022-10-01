Sign up
Photo 2729
still waiting for a name
I must get onto the poll so this gorgeous lad can have a name
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st October 2022 6:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Dawn
ace
A nice shot what’s his to be , how about sleepy .
October 2nd, 2022
Lyndie
Charles, after the new King.
October 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
He looks very royal and regal up there, lovely shot of this handsome fella.
October 2nd, 2022
