size difference by koalagardens
size difference

Pearl and Hope with a good mouthful of leaf. Hope is around 1.8 kg now, so will separate from Pearl in another month or two. Pearl would be close to 7kg.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Joanne Diochon
It's wonderful to see the next generation growing up.
October 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C
For me this is an extraordinary pic, mother and daughter! A great capture
October 2nd, 2022  
Milanie
What a good shot of the two of them
October 2nd, 2022  
