nestled in by koalagardens
Photo 2731

nestled in

I haven't shown Matilda here in a while as it has been joey mania. She still hasn't had a joey, sadly this is becoming too common and makes it hard to truly describe why having 5 with joeys here now so amazing.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Christina ace
That is sad - is it because of habit destruction?
October 3rd, 2022  
