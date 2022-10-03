Sign up
Photo 2731
nestled in
I haven't shown Matilda here in a while as it has been joey mania. She still hasn't had a joey, sadly this is becoming too common and makes it hard to truly describe why having 5 with joeys here now so amazing.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christina
ace
That is sad - is it because of habit destruction?
October 3rd, 2022
