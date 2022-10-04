Sign up
Photo 2732
and now we know
https://youtu.be/OOh4ij_q0PA
finally a gender reveal on Hope!
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th October 2022 3:53pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
