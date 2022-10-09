Previous
in her element by koalagardens
Photo 2737

in her element

I really liked the tones and how they worked together with Matilda and her trees
9th October 2022

KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Maryej43
So cute x
October 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and light.
October 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
October 10th, 2022  
