not me, I never did nothing wrong by koalagardens
Photo 2741

not me, I never did nothing wrong

OK one more, this was actually before mum came down the tree resulting in the photos in the previous series.
please forgive my lack of commenting this weekend, I had a school fair stall yesterday and a market today
13th October 2022

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana
Omw is that adorable, an overload of cuteness!
October 15th, 2022  
Mags
Oh how precious! Outstanding closeup.
October 15th, 2022  
Harry J Benson
Such a cute expression
October 15th, 2022  
