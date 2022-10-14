Previous
Next
handsome youth by koalagardens
Photo 2742

handsome youth

Orion does look younger to me, so he is likely a sub-adult, maybe 2-3 years old. Quite the looker!
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
751% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise