Photo 2766
extreme cuteness warning
the first photo of this little stunner apart from mum and I'm over the moon. pretty sure this is a girl, can't wait to confirm as we have a girly name waiting to slap on if so
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4616
photos
254
followers
248
following
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
1681
2762
2763
1682
2764
1683
2765
2766
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th November 2022 8:49am
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
