Previous
Next
well hello, do I know you? by koalagardens
Photo 2771

well hello, do I know you?

Look at this new little one that turned up on the weekend! I'm betting this is a girl, she looks to be around 3kg, and those eyes!
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
759% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
She looks very sweet
November 13th, 2022  
haskar ace
Hello! Nice to see you.
November 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute!- she does look a little lightweight! fav
November 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise