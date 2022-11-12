Sign up
Photo 2771
well hello, do I know you?
Look at this new little one that turned up on the weekend! I'm betting this is a girl, she looks to be around 3kg, and those eyes!
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
newbie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
She looks very sweet
November 13th, 2022
haskar
ace
Hello! Nice to see you.
November 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute!- she does look a little lightweight! fav
November 13th, 2022
