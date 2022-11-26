Sign up
Photo 2785
the newest koala
still don't know for sure if this is a boy or girl, despite serious stalking (within the boundaries of not causing stress to the koala, stress to me doesn't matter haha)
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4655
photos
254
followers
257
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Renee Salamon
ace
Sooo cute
November 28th, 2022
Elyse Klemchuk
Awwww, hi, newcomer! Welcome to Koala Gardens, please stick around!
@koalagardens
do you think this koala is young?
November 28th, 2022
Anne
ace
Such a cute little face! Well caught
November 28th, 2022
bruni
ace
Cute. where is Mum.
November 28th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
He/she has definitely got his/her eye on you. A beautiful, healthy looking koala. Fav.
November 28th, 2022
