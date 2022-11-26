Previous
the newest koala by koalagardens
Photo 2785

the newest koala

still don't know for sure if this is a boy or girl, despite serious stalking (within the boundaries of not causing stress to the koala, stress to me doesn't matter haha)
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sooo cute
November 28th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
Awwww, hi, newcomer! Welcome to Koala Gardens, please stick around! @koalagardens do you think this koala is young?
November 28th, 2022  
Such a cute little face! Well caught
November 28th, 2022  
Cute. where is Mum.
November 28th, 2022  
He/she has definitely got his/her eye on you. A beautiful, healthy looking koala. Fav.
November 28th, 2022  
