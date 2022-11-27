Previous
still a mystery by koalagardens
Photo 2786

still a mystery

although I am 95% sure this new one is in fact a boy - such a pretty face I was expecting a girl, but boys can be pretty too you know
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Renee Salamon ace
S/he is gorgeous
November 29th, 2022  
