Photo 2786
still a mystery
although I am 95% sure this new one is in fact a boy - such a pretty face I was expecting a girl, but boys can be pretty too you know
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4657
photos
256
followers
257
following
763% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th November 2022 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Renee Salamon
ace
S/he is gorgeous
November 29th, 2022
