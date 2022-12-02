Previous
wet one by koalagardens
Photo 2791

wet one

a soggy koala is quite the sight
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white ace
He/she looks very sorry for him/herself,cold and wet,in need of a cuddle 🤗
December 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It's true that he/she looks a little sad but I assume their fur protect them quite well? I hope so.
December 5th, 2022  
