Photo 2797
he's home again
Valentine spent about 6 weeks in hospital. He did have some kidney involvement we couldn't see when I found the conjunctivitis we could see.
He is right happy to be home that is for sure.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th December 2022 11:26am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
