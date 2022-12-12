Previous
enough to identify by koalagardens
enough to identify

that nose pattern of Grace's peeking through the leaves ...
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana
You are amazing Katrina, must be years of experience 🐨❤
December 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Peek-a-boo, Grace, super capture of that bright eye and of course the nose pattern! fav
December 13th, 2022  
