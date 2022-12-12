Sign up
Photo 2801
enough to identify
that nose pattern of Grace's peeking through the leaves ...
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4687
photos
257
followers
256
following
767% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th December 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
grace
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
You are amazing Katrina, must be years of experience 🐨❤
December 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Peek-a-boo, Grace, super capture of that bright eye and of course the nose pattern! fav
December 13th, 2022
