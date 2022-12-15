Sign up
Photo 2804
secrets
It may be hard for you to see the pouch bulge, but Mikkel has a small joey in there drinking milk and I have video of that little bulge wriggling about. This one will start peeking out around April next year.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4693
photos
257
followers
256
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
pouch
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
mikkel
Danette Thompson
ace
You must have an eagle eye!
December 16th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such an amazing process.
December 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
How awesome is that!
December 16th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
I wanna pet her
December 16th, 2022
