early mornings by koalagardens
Photo 2871

early mornings

pretty lighting - see the claw marks beside his ears?
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
LManning (Laura) ace
Awww, so sleepy!
February 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
What a sweet closeup.
February 21st, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Sleepy Wattle!
February 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet close.up.
February 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Aw, so sweet looking.
February 21st, 2023  
