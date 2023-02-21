Sign up
Photo 2872
cute face, big bum = koala!
Wattle has it all
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4832
photos
258
followers
251
following
786% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st February 2023 8:42am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so sweet!
February 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Or me???
February 22nd, 2023
