Valentine ... by koalagardens
Valentine ...

... with the heart shaped nose pattern
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely nose pattern and a great smile!
February 23rd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
What a cute little pattern in that sweet nose. Those little eyes are barley open but looking at you.
February 23rd, 2023  
