I was so excited to spot Glory just across the road. I responded to a call of a koala seen to be hit by a car 7 years ago. She was just a young girl then and had a joey in pouch. She had a little internal bleeding, but recovered and she was released here. I saw her again 3 years later, and now finally found her again and she is huge. Made me want to dance and sing, so here she goes into the song challenge. Nothing like a bit of the Boss to get the blood pumping! https://youtu.be/6vQpW9XRiyM