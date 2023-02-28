Sign up
Photo 2879
put yer feet up
I love how koalas sit in these positions
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wattle
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
When I see this I wish I were a koala! Fabulous shot and pose.
March 1st, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Makes it look perfectly comfortable.
March 1st, 2023
Mallory
ace
Precious! A wonderful capture.
March 1st, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
I can't rest my elbows on my legs, but Wattle can! This is wonderful!
March 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so cute! , but my hip hurts in just looking! fav
March 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute
March 1st, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Looking very comfy and a great way to rest your feet.
March 1st, 2023
