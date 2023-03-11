Previous
Pearl is hanging around by koalagardens
Pearl is hanging around

Pearl has been here for 4 days straight now.
I am sure happy to see her around!
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
And she looks so happy to be back - hope she stays awhile! fav
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely Pearl!
March 12th, 2023  
Karen ace
Beautifully clear photograph of her! She’s lovely 😍
March 12th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She seems pleased to see you too- coy little smile and all!
March 12th, 2023  
Mallory ace
So cute!
March 12th, 2023  
