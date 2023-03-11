Sign up
Photo 2890
Pearl is hanging around
Pearl has been here for 4 days straight now.
I am sure happy to see her around!
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4883
photos
261
followers
252
following
791% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th March 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
pearl
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And she looks so happy to be back - hope she stays awhile! fav
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely Pearl!
March 12th, 2023
Karen
ace
Beautifully clear photograph of her! She’s lovely 😍
March 12th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She seems pleased to see you too- coy little smile and all!
March 12th, 2023
Mallory
ace
So cute!
March 12th, 2023
