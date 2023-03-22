Previous
Content Warning by koalagardens
Content Warning

there could be some seriously cute photos the next couple of weeks as Siri here moved into the kindy. She has come with Nash that you will meet tomorrow.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
