Photo 2904
Siri owns the place
Siri just kind of walked in and went, yep this is home. Check the over-the-shoulder glance at me like 'meh, just her'
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
5
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4923
photos
261
followers
254
following
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
24th March 2023 5:01pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
siri
,
kindy
,
australi
,
wildandfree
Michelle
Such a confident cute face!
March 25th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Such a lovely portrait
March 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Sweet!
March 25th, 2023
haskar
ace
Hello Siri. This is your home.
March 25th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Welcome!
March 25th, 2023
