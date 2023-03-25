Previous
Siri owns the place by koalagardens
Photo 2904

Siri owns the place

Siri just kind of walked in and went, yep this is home. Check the over-the-shoulder glance at me like 'meh, just her'
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Michelle
Such a confident cute face!
March 25th, 2023  
Such a lovely portrait
March 25th, 2023  
Sweet!
March 25th, 2023  
Hello Siri. This is your home.
March 25th, 2023  
Welcome!
March 25th, 2023  
