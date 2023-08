Orion in the kindy

I was thrilled to pick up Orion yesterday and bring him home, at least into the kindy. You may remember he was hit by a car in early June and suffered multiple fractures and a head injury. He will spend a little time building up muscle again in the kindy before we open the gate.

He is one lucky fella that the next driver stopped, called the hotline and I got there within minutes to get him off the road and into hospital.