koalas are surprisingly agile by koalagardens
Photo 3055

koalas are surprisingly agile

and hard to photograph doing this as they honestly don't tend to give any real warning lol
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Babs ace
Nice shot of him mid jump
September 18th, 2023  
