Previous
take my seat with me by koalagardens
Photo 3057

take my seat with me

do you know which other marsupial has this same cartilage padding?
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
837% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Sounds as though they have a built in cushion
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise