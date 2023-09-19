Sign up
Previous
Photo 3057
take my seat with me
do you know which other marsupial has this same cartilage padding?
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Babs
ace
Sounds as though they have a built in cushion
September 20th, 2023
