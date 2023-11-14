Sign up
Previous
Photo 3113
waiting it out
When Valentine got in the tree with this little one and mum, joey smartly raced up the top of the tree and sat the day out.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
7
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th November 2023 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! just made me laugh !! such a gorgeous little ball , but it does look ( I know it is not so!) that the leaf is supporting him ! fav
November 14th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@beryl
it really does seem like it!
November 14th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
What an adorable little one! I hope this joey has a long and healthy life.
November 14th, 2023
Michelle
Certainly looks comfy!
November 14th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Such nice, new fur!
November 14th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
He/she already knows how to find that safe sitting spot.
November 14th, 2023
carol white
ace
A very sweet capture 😍
November 14th, 2023
