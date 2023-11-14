Previous
waiting it out by koalagardens
Photo 3113

waiting it out

When Valentine got in the tree with this little one and mum, joey smartly raced up the top of the tree and sat the day out.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! just made me laugh !! such a gorgeous little ball , but it does look ( I know it is not so!) that the leaf is supporting him ! fav
November 14th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@beryl it really does seem like it!
November 14th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
What an adorable little one! I hope this joey has a long and healthy life.
November 14th, 2023  
Michelle
Certainly looks comfy!
November 14th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Such nice, new fur!
November 14th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
He/she already knows how to find that safe sitting spot.
November 14th, 2023  
carol white ace
A very sweet capture 😍
November 14th, 2023  
