Previous
Photo 3117
Maverick in the treetops
He seems to be around a couple of days most weeks - so big and beautiful
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5353
photos
255
followers
250
following
853% complete
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3113
2003
3114
2004
3115
2005
3116
3117
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th November 2023 8:31am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
maverick
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Beverley
ace
It’s really remarkable that they can balance sooo comfortably and the branch’s don’t break. And also they sleep?
I’ve only ever seen 1 koala bear in real life, in Sydney… beautiful
You are so lucky to see them everyday! Wonderful
November 18th, 2023
365 Project
