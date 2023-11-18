Previous
Maverick in the treetops by koalagardens
Maverick in the treetops

He seems to be around a couple of days most weeks - so big and beautiful
KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beverley ace
It’s really remarkable that they can balance sooo comfortably and the branch’s don’t break. And also they sleep?

I’ve only ever seen 1 koala bear in real life, in Sydney… beautiful
You are so lucky to see them everyday! Wonderful
November 18th, 2023  
