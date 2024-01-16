Sign up
Photo 3176
young Astra
finally a gender reveal - well not in this photo but I did figure it by video which will go up on YouTube this weekend!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
astra
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha what a pose with legs akimbo !! So good to have finally discovered the gender ! fav
January 18th, 2024
