sure it's strong enough? by koalagardens
Photo 3253

sure it's strong enough?

yep, well Hope hopes so anyway ...
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Larry Steager ace
Looks very precarious to me. Nice capture.
April 5th, 2024  
KV ace
Tiny tree limbs… looks a little dicey!
April 5th, 2024  
Dawn
Sweet
Sweet
April 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Too cute!
April 5th, 2024  
