Previous
Photo 3253
sure it's strong enough?
yep, well Hope hopes so anyway ...
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
hope
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
Larry Steager
Looks very precarious to me. Nice capture.
April 5th, 2024
KV
Tiny tree limbs… looks a little dicey!
April 5th, 2024
Dawn
Sweet
April 5th, 2024
Mags
LOL! Too cute!
April 5th, 2024
