catching the early morning light by koalagardens
catching the early morning light

for my 30 days one subject - different spider and web to yesterday as my subject is webs, so I'm photographing them all around the property
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful So pretty. Fav
April 4th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
April 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
April 4th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful web and capture looking lovely against the pink background.
April 4th, 2024  
