Photo 3256
Photo 3256
in his element
Not so zoomed in on Valentine
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
7
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
892% complete
Photo Details
17
7
4
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
6th April 2024 8:22am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Dawn
ace
Out on a limb
April 7th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Just resting on two tiny limbs!
April 7th, 2024
Jesika
He’s probably happier with the distance!
April 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
So amazing!
April 7th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Shows how they look high up in the trees.
April 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous
April 7th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Gives an idea of how they perch
April 7th, 2024
