Photo 3257
high and mighty
Ellie and Elmo are almost never in the same tree now but she is always nearby still
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
ellie
marsupial
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Always good to keep an eye on the youngster !!
April 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
She looks very watchful.
April 8th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
We, who don't have access to Koalas, understand and wish we might have access to photograph them as often!
April 8th, 2024
