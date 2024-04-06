Previous
high and mighty by koalagardens
Photo 3257

high and mighty

Ellie and Elmo are almost never in the same tree now but she is always nearby still
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Always good to keep an eye on the youngster !!
April 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
She looks very watchful.
April 8th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
We, who don't have access to Koalas, understand and wish we might have access to photograph them as often!
April 8th, 2024  
