is this big enough for you all? by koalagardens
is this big enough for you all?

Ellie says she can choose thicker branches if she wants 🤭
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Definitely more sturdier. =)
April 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - you show us, girl !! fav
April 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Good idea!
April 9th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
More comfy!!
April 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice, clear shot of Ellie
April 9th, 2024  
