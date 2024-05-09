Previous
I likes the light! by koalagardens
Half and half stretch, but baby top half, mum lower half. Leo loves the light in the bathroom lol
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Shutterbug ace
What a sweet shot. Leo looks like a healthy, robust baby. And they both look so happy. I love his expression of awe….could be a future photographer.
May 12th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very sweet!
May 12th, 2024  
Christina ace
A little bit of a stretch ;) but a fabulous photo
May 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and processing.
May 12th, 2024  
