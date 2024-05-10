Previous
and she's up and away by koalagardens
Photo 3291

and she's up and away

once Ellie made her choice (from previous 2 photos), she moved to one of the biggest trees and up to the top she went for a good feed
10th May 2024 10th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Decision made !! and up to a good feast !!
May 13th, 2024  
