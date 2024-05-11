Sign up
Previous
Photo 3292
that Roman nose
Eddie certainly is maturing up and has a prominent nose that we expect to see on the boys.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
6
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5743
photos
251
followers
252
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th May 2024 3:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
eddie
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao23
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful portrait
May 14th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Yes indeed, Ellie has a much more delicate nose. So interesting!
May 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
An elegant profile.
May 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! It's a Jimmy Durante nose. =)
May 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice profile
May 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
He does look very distinguished.
May 14th, 2024
