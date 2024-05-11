Previous
that Roman nose by koalagardens
that Roman nose

Eddie certainly is maturing up and has a prominent nose that we expect to see on the boys.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful portrait
May 14th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Yes indeed, Ellie has a much more delicate nose. So interesting!
May 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
An elegant profile.
May 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! It's a Jimmy Durante nose. =)
May 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice profile
May 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
He does look very distinguished.
May 14th, 2024  
