one year younger by koalagardens
Photo 3293

one year younger

Elmo is the younger brother of Eddie pictured yesterday - another boy so another Roman nose clearly visible even not in profile. but he is still only half the size of his big brother
12th May 2024 12th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bonny boy !
May 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Handsome
May 14th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great portrait
May 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this plump little fella!
May 14th, 2024  
