Photo 3293
one year younger
Elmo is the younger brother of Eddie pictured yesterday - another boy so another Roman nose clearly visible even not in profile. but he is still only half the size of his big brother
12th May 2024
12th May 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
elmo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a bonny boy !
May 14th, 2024
Brian
ace
Handsome
May 14th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Great portrait
May 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this plump little fella!
May 14th, 2024
