Emerson arrives in the kindy by koalagardens
Photo 3310

Emerson arrives in the kindy

just one in there this time, and hopefully he will be out wild and free in just a few weeks time
30th May 2024 30th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Bewildered and wondering where is he now - may he soon be well enough for the wild wide world !
June 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely image of him checking out his new home.
June 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful…
June 2nd, 2024  
