Previous
Emerson well settled by koalagardens
Photo 3313

Emerson well settled

... in the kindy. Although already we are approaching his last week and he should be able to go out wild and free where he came from!
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
907% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
You provide such a wonderful safety net for these lucky few. Will he go back to the region that he came from or do you have a variety of release sites?
June 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@robz thanks Rob - adults must go back right where they came from as they are so territorial. with young we raised from very young there is more scope to choose, but they still go back to the general area. so complex
June 7th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Sweet capture!
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise