Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3313
Emerson well settled
... in the kindy. Although already we are approaching his last week and he should be able to go out wild and free where he came from!
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5786
photos
250
followers
249
following
907% complete
View this month »
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
Latest from all albums
2201
3310
2202
3311
3312
3313
2203
2204
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd June 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
emerson
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
,
ndao24
Rob Z
ace
You provide such a wonderful safety net for these lucky few. Will he go back to the region that he came from or do you have a variety of release sites?
June 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@robz
thanks Rob - adults must go back right where they came from as they are so territorial. with young we raised from very young there is more scope to choose, but they still go back to the general area. so complex
June 7th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet capture!
June 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close