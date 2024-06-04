Sign up
Photo 3315
neck stretches
keep a fella limber
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5788
photos
250
followers
249
following
908% complete
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
2202
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
2203
2204
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th June 2024 4:02pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao24
Karen
ace
Oh yes, I need to do a few of those! He's a wise one, this fella.
That pose and position - these koalas never fail to amaze me with their supple bodies and the ease with which they live in their treetop abode. Wonderful animals.
June 9th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
He does look like he's doing a yoga pose!! Cute one!
June 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great pose, great shot.
June 9th, 2024
