it's dinner time! by koalagardens
Photo 3325

it's dinner time!

Hope stopped to watch me a moment then went back to a hearty meal
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Babs ace
He is giving you a lovely smile
June 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a precious moment you captured here, a gorgeous little smile!
June 16th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That face!
June 16th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Acknowledgement, such a precious moment
June 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture of gorgeous Hope!
June 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great timing and lovely pose.
June 16th, 2024  
