Previous
Photo 3325
it's dinner time!
Hope stopped to watch me a moment then went back to a hearty meal
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
6
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th June 2024 3:41pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Babs
ace
He is giving you a lovely smile
June 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a precious moment you captured here, a gorgeous little smile!
June 16th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That face!
June 16th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Acknowledgement, such a precious moment
June 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture of gorgeous Hope!
June 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great timing and lovely pose.
June 16th, 2024
